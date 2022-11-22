Left Menu

Associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested in Punjab

Punjab Police on Monday arrested gangster Gurcharan Singh Rinka, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar from Faridkot for allegedly threatening some witnesses in the murder case of Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested in Punjab
Punjab Police on Monday arrested gangster Gurcharan Singh Rinka, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar from Faridkot for allegedly threatening some witnesses in the murder case of Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Pertinent to mention, both gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar were involved in the gruesome murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Earlier on Sunday, Officials of Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested the sixth shooter involved in the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh, after a brief encounter with police teams in Jaipur, Rajasthan, officials said. In a conspiracy hatched by the Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, Pardeep was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10, 2022.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav identified the arrested accused as Ramjan Khan alias Raj Hooda. He said that the police teams have also arrested his two accomplices, Happy Mehla (19) and Sahil Mehla (18), both residents of Hanumanghar in Rajasthan. The police have also recovered two pistols including a Chinese-made Star .30 calibre and .32 calibre from their possession. (ANI)

