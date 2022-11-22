IMF, South Sudan reach agreement for $112.7 million emergency financing

The International Monetary Fund and South Sudan have reached a staff-level agreement for the release of about $112.7 million in emergency financing, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This emergency financing under the new Food Shock Window will help South Sudan address food insecurity, support social spending, and boost international reserves," the IMF said.

