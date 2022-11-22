Shimla Police arrests a history sheeter with 1.32 gm Heroin, 16.80 gm charas

The Shimla Police arrested one person and recovered 16.80 gms Charas and 1.32 gms Heroin, informed the police on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mahaveer. As per Shimla police, the accused Mahaveer, a resident of Shimla, is a history-sheeter and a total of 11 cases have been registered against him in different Police stations.

An FIR under Case FIR No. 285/2022, under sections 20 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act has been filed at West Police Station in Shimla. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, The Shimla Police' Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Sunday recovered 127.56 grams of Chitta (heroin) from a person. Earlier on Thursday, the Shimla Police arrested one person and recovered 600 gms of opium and 98.60 gms of charas, informed the police. (ANI)

