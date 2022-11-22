Left Menu

Shimla Police arrests a history sheeter with 1.32 gm Heroin, 16.80 gm charas

The accused identified as Mahaveer is a resident of Shimla. The police have recovered 16.80 gms Charas and 1.32 gms Heroin from his possession.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 12:41 IST
Shimla Police arrests a history sheeter with 1.32 gm Heroin, 16.80 gm charas
Image Source: Shimla Police. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shimla Police arrested one person and recovered 16.80 gms Charas and 1.32 gms Heroin, informed the police on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mahaveer. As per Shimla police, the accused Mahaveer, a resident of Shimla, is a history-sheeter and a total of 11 cases have been registered against him in different Police stations.

An FIR under Case FIR No. 285/2022, under sections 20 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act has been filed at West Police Station in Shimla. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, The Shimla Police' Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Sunday recovered 127.56 grams of Chitta (heroin) from a person. Earlier on Thursday, the Shimla Police arrested one person and recovered 600 gms of opium and 98.60 gms of charas, informed the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022