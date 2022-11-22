Left Menu

Kuwait minister denies there have been talks on OPEC+ oil output increase

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kuwait oil minister Bader Al Mulla on Tuesday denied reports that there have been discussions to increase oil production at the next OPEC+ meeting, state new agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait is keen to maintain stability and balance in oil markets, the agency quoted Mulla as saying.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also denied a Wall Street Journal report saying an output increase of 500,000 barrels per day was under discussion for the next OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 4.

