Buddhist confederation, monastic body hosting delegation of Bhutanese monks from Nov 22 to 30

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in coordination with the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan is hosting a 24-member delegation of Bhutanese monks who are visiting India from November 22 to 30, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:33 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in coordination with the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan is hosting a 24-member delegation of Bhutanese monks who are visiting India from November 22 to 30, said officials. During this tour, the monks are scheduled to visit various religious and Buddhist heritage sites in India including Nagarjuna Konda, Buddhavanam, Amravati, National Museum, and Sankissa, among others.

This Bhutanese delegation mainly includes prominent monks from Central Monastic Body in Thimpu and some senior monks from varied monasteries in Bhutan, informed the officials. "Zhung Dratshang" or the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan was established in 1620. The unification of the country, codification of the laws, and organisational development of the dual system of governance took place only after the establishment of this significant institution. According to the Constitution of Bhutan, the Zhung Dratshang is an autonomous institution, financed by an annual grant from the Royal Government.

IBC has had firm relations with Buddhist communities in Bhutan and the visit of this delegation will only further ties between the two sides. The Buddhist Sangha of Bhutan and IBC is collaborating to strengthen the spiritual and cultural bonds as well as further enhance people-to-people relations between India and Bhutan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

