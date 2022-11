BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Signs 59 New Agreements Under Iktva Program

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO SIGNS 59 NEW AGREEMENTS UNDER IKTVA PROGRAM

* PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH LOCAL AND GLOBAL MANUFACTURERS, VALUED AT $11 BILLION, REINFORCE SUPPLY CHAIN RESILIENCE * SPENDING IS EXPECTED TO DRIVE INWARD INVESTMENT AND CREATION OF 5,000 JOBS OVER NEXT DECADE

* SINCE ITS LAUNCH, IKTVA PROGRAM HAS CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN $130 BILLION TO KINGDOM'S GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT * AMONG THE COMPANIES SIGNING AGREEMENTS WERE BAKER HUGHES, CAMERON AL RUSHAID, HALLIBURTON, SLB, AND TECHNIPFMC

* SINCE ITS LAUNCH, IKTVA PROGRAM HAS CREATED MORE THAN 100,000 SUPPLY CHAIN JOBS FOR SAUDIS * UNDER THEIR CPA AGREEMENTS, SUPPLIER PARTNERS AGREE TO ESTABLISH LOCAL FACILITIES, TRANSFER TECHNOLOGY, PERFORM LOCAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, AND DEVELOP THE LOCAL WORKFORCE AND SUPPLY CHAIN Further company coverage:

