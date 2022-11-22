Left Menu

TRS MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy holds govt official's collar in viral video

"We haven't received any complaint yet, we saw the video viral on social media, if anyone lodges a complaint then necessary action will be initiated," said Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar.

A video grab of the alleged incident. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video surfaced on the internet showing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Gadwal MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy attacking and holding the collar of a person who happens to be a regional co-coordinator for Govt Gurukula schools. According to local reports, the TRS MLA was angry at being invited late for the inauguration of a school. The school was inaugurated by the Zilla Parishad chairman.

"We haven't received any complaint yet. We saw the video that went viral on social media. If anyone lodges a complaint, necessary action will be initiated," said Jogulamba Gadwal SP Ranjan Rathan Kumar. The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) demanded an apology from the MLA.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

