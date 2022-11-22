Assam Governor inaugurates Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani

With the view to encourage, popularize and inculcate the scientific temper among the children, the Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday inaugurated the 49th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani (RBVP) at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The Assam government is hosting this national-level exhibition for the second time after an interval of 35 years.

"It will provide an opportunity for the students of Assam to perceive the scientific innovations carried out by the children of every corner of the country", wrote the Education Minister of the Assam Government, Ranoj Pegu on Twitter. Around 400 students from 22 States are participating in the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani, which will continue until November 26.

Meanwhile, exhibits from the Central Tibetan Administration, Demonstration Multipurpose School and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti will also be part of the exhibitions alongside the exhibits from 22 states and Union Territories. During the course of the exhibition, a total of 149 exhibits will be presented within six sub-themes, namely, Eco-Friendly Material, Health and Cleanliness, Software and Apps, Transport, Environmental and Climate Changes and Mathematical Modeling.

Along with the Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Adviser (Education) Govt of Assam Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Joint Director of NCERT Prof Sridhar Srivastava, Former Director CSIR Dr Prashant Goswami, MD of Samagra Diksha Dr Om Prakash, Secretary of the Department of School Education S.N. Choudhury, were also present on occasion. Notably, as per the notification by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), to reflect the essence of National Education Policy 2020, the Exhibition namely Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (JNNSMEE) has been renamed as 'Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshani' from 2022 onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)