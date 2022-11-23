Left Menu

Man kills wife in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, arrested

Delhi Police said the primary investigation surfaced that the family was facing a financial crunch and the deceased had borrowed a considerable amount from different sources. On November 20, there was a heated argument between the couple that resulted in the death of the woman caused by strangulation by her husband.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 08:16 IST
Man kills wife in Delhi's Harsh Vihar, arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old man allegedly strangulated his wife to death in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area. On Sunday evening, a PCR call was received at Harsh Vihar police station where the caller said that he murdered his wife.

Immediately, a police team reached at the house located in Sushila Garden, Harsh Vihar and found that a woman aged about 30-32 years was lying on the floor in a room located at the second floor of the house, in an unconscious condition. She was shifted to the hospital where she was declared as brought dead. According to Delhi Police, the deceased was identified as Archana. her husband Yogesh Kumar, the accused was present in the house and was apprehended.

Police registered a case at Harsh Vihar police station under section 302 IPC. Delhi Police said the primary investigation surfaced that the family was facing a financial crunch and the deceased had borrowed a considerable amount from different sources. On November 20, there was a heated argument between the couple that resulted in the death of the woman caused by strangulation by her husband.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022