Stick-carrying men hit cameras, windows at Foxconn Zhengzhou campus - social media
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-11-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 09:38 IST
- Country:
- China
Men carrying sticks hit surveillance cameras and windows at a building at the Foxconn campus in Zhengzhou, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.
Also Read: China's Zhengzhou reports 136 symptomatic, 1,480 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zhengzhou
Advertisement