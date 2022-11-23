Left Menu

IAEA, Rosatom heads meet in Istanbul to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear station

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:36 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The heads of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia's state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom met in Istanbul to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power in southern Ukraine, Rosatom and the IAEA said in statements.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation and dialogue over the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Rosatom as saying. Renewed shelling last weekend - which Moscow and Kyiv blamed on each other -raised fresh fears of a possible nuclear disaster at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

