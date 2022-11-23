IAEA, Rosatom heads meet in Istanbul to discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear station

The heads of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia's state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom met in Istanbul to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power in southern Ukraine, Rosatom and the IAEA said in statements.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation and dialogue over the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Rosatom as saying. Renewed shelling last weekend - which Moscow and Kyiv blamed on each other -raised fresh fears of a possible nuclear disaster at the site.

