Left Menu

Maha FDA asks drug controller authorities to stop use of drug following patient's death

The Maharashtra Food Drug Administration FDA has asked all drug controller authorities in the country to stop the use of a particular batch of drug INJ OROFER FCM following the death of a patient at a Mumbai hospital.A person died at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai due to suspected adverse drug reaction of the drug, said a senior official from FDAs Pune division on Wednesday.Orofer FCM injection is used to treat iron deficiency anaemia.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 16:47 IST
Maha FDA asks drug controller authorities to stop use of drug following patient's death
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has asked all drug controller authorities in the country to stop the use of a particular batch of drug INJ OROFER FCM following the death of a patient at a Mumbai hospital.

A person died at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai due to suspected adverse drug reaction of the drug, said a senior official from FDA's Pune division on Wednesday.

Orofer FCM injection is used to treat iron deficiency anaemia. Emcure Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer, was asked to recall the particular batch of the drug, said S B Patil, Joint Commissioner (Drugs) FDA.

The death of a person at Saifee Hospital was due to suspected adverse reaction of this drug, he said.

As per the company, there could be spurious drugs available in the market in the name of INJ OROFER and because of such spurious drug the suspected adverse reaction might have taken place, he said.

The company also told the FDA that spurious versions of one of its other drugs was already being sold in the market, he said. ''Mumbai FDA team is carrying out a probe in the matter,'' Patil said, adding that samples from the batch of the drug have been collected from the distributors and sent for analysis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022