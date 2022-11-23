Odisha CM launches AMLAN, mission to accelerate reduction of Anaemia

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched AMLAN- Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan in the state an approach to reduce among targeted groups, as per an official statement. According to the official statement, it's a multipronged approach for accelerated reduction of anaemia among targeted groups. Several departments including Health and Family Welfare, School and Mass Education, Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and ST and SC Development Department will carry out the programme.

Terming the mission a giant leap, the CM said, "it's our own programme for making the state free from anaemia, especially in women and children." Launching the programme on a virtual platform, the Chief Minister said that the programme will benefit about 1.37 Crore people, which includes pregnant women, lactating mothers, women of reproductive age group, adolescents and children.

"The major interventions are strengthening iron and folic acid supplementation, testing for haemoglobin, treatment of anaemic cases, capacity building of service providers and social behaviour change communication," the CM said. CM Naveen Patnaik said that this programme will be rolled out in 55 thousand government and government-aided schools and 74 thousand Anganwadi Centres across the State.

Saying that all our endeavours are focussed on the principle of 'Every life is precious, he said, "The State Government has prioritised for development of the health sector in our state. With an intensive focus on public health schemes, Odisha has shown improvement in many health indicators like immunisation, Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Ratio, infant and young child feeding practices, and under-nutrition. However, anaemia remains a major public health challenge across the country."The CM urged the concerned departments and on-field service providers to work in a concerted manner for the successful implementation of AMLAN for achieving Anaemia Mukta Odisha. The CM also released the Operational Guidelines for AMLAN.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that this programme will definitely succeed with the coordinated efforts of all departments. "Previously, we have done it in the management of Covid-19," he added. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit gave the welcome address and the Director of Family Welfare offered the vote of thanks. Principal Secretaries Secretaries of several departments and officials from all districts joined online. (ANI)

