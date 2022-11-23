Left Menu

Mamata expresses anguish over firing in Meghalaya

A total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guards were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:35 IST
Mamata expresses anguish over firing in Meghalaya
Mamata Banerjee . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed anguish over Tuesday's tragic firing in Meghalaya that killed six persons. In a tweet, Mamata Banerjee stated "I am gravely anguished by the tragic instance of firing at Mukroh, Meghalaya, that claimed lives of 6 people."

Also Trinamool Congress' founder chairperson Banerjee expressed her condolences to the grief-stricken families. Mamata further stated in her tweet "I express my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this conflict. I earnestly pray that peace and calm prevails for the greater good."

A total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guards were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday. Describing the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said on Tuesday, "An unfortunate incident occurred at Mukroh village in which six persons died due to firing by Assam Police and Assam forest guards. I would like to express my deepest condolences. An inquest was conducted and FIR was registered by Meghalaya Police.

As per the reports, a truck carrying timber was chased and later seized by Assam forest guards with the Assam Police. On learning of this, people from Mukroh village gathered in large numbers and surrounded the Assam Police and forest guards. Subsequently, Assam Police and Assam forest guards resorted to firing to disperse the crowd in which six persons died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022