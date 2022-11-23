Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath instructs Team UP to follow cleanliness model of Indore

To ensure cleaner, greener and planned cities in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government will implement the solid waste management (SWM) model of Indore throughout the urban bodies of the state, said an official statement. As per an official statement, while undertaking a comprehensive review of the cleanliness model of Indore, considered the cleanest city in the country, a team from Uttar Pradesh assessed the city's strategy last Saturday and Sunday. During its two-day visit, the team also visited Asia's largest Bio CNG plant located at Trenching Ground.

About 13 representatives of the urban bodies of places like Mathura-Vrindavan, Jhansi, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Farrukhabad, Kushinagar, Ikdil Nagar, Moradabad, Gorakhpur including Neha Sharma, director of the Swachh Bharat Mission of Uttar Pradesh, went on the visit. The team on Saturday observed the Bio CNG plant. While on Sunday, the team members visited the control command centre. During the visit, a presentation about the initiatives taken for cleanliness in the last six years was made, said the official statement.

The officials of Uttar Pradesh were informed about the spot fine and garbage collection charges in Indore city. Moreover, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also visited the Bio CNG plant located at the trenching ground on Sunday. During his two-hour visit, he understood the functioning of the plant. There are plans to prepare bio-CNG plants from 300 to 400 tonnes of wet waste through the municipal bodies in the cities of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Secretary also visited the Gopal Mandir located near Rajwada. Along with the Chief Secretary, National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Adarsh Goyal and two other members also visited the Bio-CNG plant. Team Uttar Pradesh visited various aspects of the cleanliness of Indore very deeply in the field, discussed with the people and understood the functioning closely. The Chief Secretary also expressed gratitude to the DM and Municipal Commissioner of Indore for conducting the tour of the Bio CNG plant and for explaining the functioning of Indore city. (ANI)

