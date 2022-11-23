Left Menu

Half of Moldova without power after Russian strikes on Ukraine - deputy PM

In a separate post on Telegram, Spuni said the situation was a repeat of Nov. 15, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile strikes. Moldova is one of Europe's poorest countries and has the highest per-capita intake of Ukrainian refugees.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:01 IST
Half of Moldova without power after Russian strikes on Ukraine - deputy PM

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have caused blackouts across half of neighbouring Moldova, the deputy prime minister of Moldova said on Wednesday.

"Massive blackout in Moldova after today's Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Andrei Spuni, who also serves as infrastructure minister, said on Twitter. "Moldelectrica, TSO (transmission system operator), is working to reconnect more than 50% of the country to electricity."

Power outages were also reported in the breakaway Russian-backed region of Transdniestria, the local interior ministry said in a statement. In a separate post on Telegram, Spuni said the situation was a repeat of Nov. 15, when Moldova also suffered blackouts after Russian missile strikes.

Moldova is one of Europe's poorest countries and has the highest per-capita intake of Ukrainian refugees. It shares a border with Ukraine, a fellow ex-Soviet state, and is connected to its power grid. Both the Moldovan police force and Premier Energy, a Moldovan company that supplies electricity across the south and centre of the country, asked people to remain calm and take precautionary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022