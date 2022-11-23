Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Iranian deputy foreign minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:27 IST
Jaishankar meets Iranian deputy foreign minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani here and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

''We discussed bilateral cooperation, regional issues and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),'' Jaishankar said in tweet. The value of trade between India and Iran was 1.71 billion dollars between January and August this year.

Iran had offered either free or discounted freight, and delivered oil cargoes at its own risk before US sanctions plugged Tehran's crude supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

