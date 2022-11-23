Jaishankar meets Iranian deputy foreign minister
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani here and the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and regional issues.
''We discussed bilateral cooperation, regional issues and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),'' Jaishankar said in tweet. The value of trade between India and Iran was 1.71 billion dollars between January and August this year.
Iran had offered either free or discounted freight, and delivered oil cargoes at its own risk before US sanctions plugged Tehran's crude supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bagheri Kani
- Tehran
- Joint Comprehensive
- Iranian
- Jaishankar
- Iran
- S Jaishankar
ALSO READ
Iran's judiciary says more than 1,000 indictments in Tehran made over 'riots'
Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria -Iraqi sources
Strikes in Syria hit fuel convoy from Iraq; Iranians killed
Strikes in Syria hit fuel convoy from Iraq; Iranians killed
Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, 'Western interference' in Tehran - TASS