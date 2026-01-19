Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles to show support for Iranian protesters. Waving pre-revolution Iranian flags, the march took place near City Hall, attracting around 4,000 people. The peaceful rally aimed to highlight the crackdown on protests in Iran, which activists claim has resulted in thousands of deaths.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-01-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 06:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, rallying in support of protests erupting throughout Iran.
The gathering, estimated by the police department to number around 4,000 people, saw participants waving flags and calling for solidarity with those challenging Iran's theocratic government. The event, held near Los Angeles City Hall, remained peaceful without any reported arrests.
Activists have drawn stark attention to the situation in Iran, where they report thousands have died in government crackdowns. Iran's capital, Tehran, and its second-largest city have been centers of ongoing unrest.
- READ MORE ON:
- Los Angeles
- protesters
- Iran
- demonstrators
- rally
- City Hall
- police
- solidarity
- crackdown
- theocracy
ALSO READ
Bravery on Duty: Delhi Policemen Injured in Knife Attack
Dramatic Prison Siege in Guatemala: Police Reclaim Control amidst Rising Violence
Police Avert Stampede at Kolkata's Kali Temple
Notorious Shooter Linked to Bishnoi Gang Arrested in Joint Police Operation
Man Arrested for Posing as Police to Evade Toll Taxes and Enjoy Perks