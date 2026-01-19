Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, rallying in support of protests erupting throughout Iran.

The gathering, estimated by the police department to number around 4,000 people, saw participants waving flags and calling for solidarity with those challenging Iran's theocratic government. The event, held near Los Angeles City Hall, remained peaceful without any reported arrests.

Activists have drawn stark attention to the situation in Iran, where they report thousands have died in government crackdowns. Iran's capital, Tehran, and its second-largest city have been centers of ongoing unrest.