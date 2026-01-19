Left Menu

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles to show support for Iranian protesters. Waving pre-revolution Iranian flags, the march took place near City Hall, attracting around 4,000 people. The peaceful rally aimed to highlight the crackdown on protests in Iran, which activists claim has resulted in thousands of deaths.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, rallying in support of protests erupting throughout Iran.

The gathering, estimated by the police department to number around 4,000 people, saw participants waving flags and calling for solidarity with those challenging Iran's theocratic government. The event, held near Los Angeles City Hall, remained peaceful without any reported arrests.

Activists have drawn stark attention to the situation in Iran, where they report thousands have died in government crackdowns. Iran's capital, Tehran, and its second-largest city have been centers of ongoing unrest.

