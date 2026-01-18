Left Menu

Iranian Unrest: Human Rights Agency Reports Thousands Dead in Protests

A US-based activist agency has verified at least 3,766 deaths in Iran during protests ignited by economic dissatisfaction. Iranian officials accuse the US of inciting unrest. Conflicting reports have surfaced, with the US President reacting to the crisis whilst internet services were intermittently restored amid rising tensions.

Updated: 18-01-2026 22:48 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Amid a surge of protests sweeping through Iran, a US-based activist agency reported on Sunday that at least 3,766 fatalities have occurred, marking one of the most severe periods of unrest since the 1979 revolution.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency has been meticulously updating death tolls with assistance from a network of in-country activists, though these figures remain unconfirmed by the Associated Press. Conflicting narratives have emerged from Iranian leaders and US officials regarding the cause and handling of the protests.

Iranian authorities have ultimately blamed the US for inciting the chaos, citing enmity and sanctions, while international pressure mounts with sporadic updates on internet accessibility within the country amidst continued unrest.

