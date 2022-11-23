Left Menu

Shringar-Gauri case: Allahabad HC adjourns matter for Nov 29

The Allahabad high court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Shringar-Gauri case for November 29.

23-11-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Shringar-Gauri case for November 29. The court was hearing a civil revision petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), challenging the Varanasi district court order by which it had rejected the AIM's objection to the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to regularly worship Shringar Gauri in the Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque's compound.

Earlier on September 12, a Varanasi court dismissed the plea of the AIM committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. District Judge AK Vishvesh had delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter for further hearing on September 22.

"The court rejected the Muslim party's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain had said, representing the Hindu party in the Gyanvapi mosque case. (ANI)

