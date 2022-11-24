Left Menu

Over 30 injured in explosion during fireworks competition in Odisha

Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place during a fireworks competition in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 08:13 IST
Over 30 injured in explosion during fireworks competition in Odisha
Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja. Image Credit: ANI
Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place during a fireworks competition in Odisha's Kendrapara on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Balia Bazaar within Sadar police station in Kendrapara. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja said, "Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place while a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar. All injured were admitted to Kendrapara District Hospital." Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

