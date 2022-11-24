Left Menu

China's Country Garden gets new credit line of up to $7 bln - Securities Times

Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday. The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers and acquisitions, and mortgage financing, it said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-11-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 08:18 IST
Major Chinese developer Country Garden has signed a contract with the Postal Savings Bank of China for a credit line of up to 50 billion yuan ($7.0 billion), Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The credit line will be used for loans for land development, mergers and acquisitions, and mortgage financing, it said. On Wednesday, three other commercial banks agreed to provide fundraising support to property developers, including industry giant Vanke, in a coordinated effort to support the country's embattled property sector. ($1 = 7.1429 Chinese yuan renminbi)

