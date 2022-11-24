Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom to ship third batch of gas to Greece - Kommersant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 12:41 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom may ship a third batch of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Revithoussa LNG terminal in Greece, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Greek terminal had already received shipments of Russian LNG gas twice before, from the Pskov and Velikiy Novgorod LNG tankers on Oct. 3 and Nov. 16 respectively, Kommersant reported. The buyer of the gas is unknown, Kommersant reported, adding that the shipments originated in the Portovaya LNG Terminal on Russia's Baltic coast.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

