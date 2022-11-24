Belgian energy minister: EU text on price gas mechanism is 'unsatisfactory'

The European Commission's proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) is "unsatisfactory", Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten said on Thursday before a meeting of EU energy ministers.

"The text that is on the table is unsatisfactory (...) it doesn't clearly say if it will have an effect on prices," she told reporters.

