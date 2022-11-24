Kerala: Education department to conduct SSLC exams from March 9, Plus Two from March 10

Kerala government on Thursday announced dates for the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23. The SSLC examination will start on March 9, 2023, and will end on march 29. The model examinations will start on February 27 and end on March 3.

The government has decided to start the evaluation on April 3, 2023, and the result will be declared by May 10, Kerala public education department said in an official statement on Thursday. Similarly, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023.

The model examinations will be held from February 27 to March 3. The higher secondary practical examination will start on February 1, and the vocational higher Secondary practical examination will start on January 25, the department said. The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said. (ANI)

