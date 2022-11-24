Left Menu

Kerala: Education department to conduct SSLC exams from March 9, Plus Two from March 10

The SSLC examination will start on March 9, 2023, and will end on march 29. The model examinations will start on February 27 and end on March 3.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:26 IST
Kerala: Education department to conduct SSLC exams from March 9, Plus Two from March 10
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala government on Thursday announced dates for the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations for the academic session 2022-23. The SSLC examination will start on March 9, 2023, and will end on march 29. The model examinations will start on February 27 and end on March 3.

The government has decided to start the evaluation on April 3, 2023, and the result will be declared by May 10, Kerala public education department said in an official statement on Thursday. Similarly, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination for Plus Two will be conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023.

The model examinations will be held from February 27 to March 3. The higher secondary practical examination will start on February 1, and the vocational higher Secondary practical examination will start on January 25, the department said. The evaluation will start on April 3 and the result will be declared before May 25, the official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022