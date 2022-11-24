Left Menu

Baghel heads to Delhi to participate in pre-Budget chief ministers' meet

The primary agenda of the meeting is to assess preparations for the presenation of the Union Budget, 2023-24.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 18:19 IST
Baghel heads to Delhi to participate in pre-Budget chief ministers' meet
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel left for Delhi on Thursday to participate in the pre-Budget meeting of chief ministers to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The meeting will be held at Sir Manekshaw auditorium on November 25 at 11 am.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to assess preparations for the presenation of the Union Budget, 2023-24. All chief ministers will participate in the meeting and put forward their suggestions for the Budget.

According to sources, the Chhattisgarh CM is expected to bring up state-related financial issues and the pending financial demands of the state during the meeting with Sitharaman. Sharing details of his five-day visit to the national capital, Baghel told reporters on Thursday, "I will be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday. I will then participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (in Madhya Pradesh), which will be followed by a vsit to Gujatrat to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022