SJVN commissions 75MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 19:15 IST
State-run SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has commissioned a 75 MW solar power project at Parasan Solar Park in Uttar Pradesh.

SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said that with the 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project achieving commercial operation, the power producer's installed generation capacity stands at 2,091.5 MW.

Sharma further said that the Parasan solar power project was bagged at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis and has been developed at a cost of Rs 392 crore.

The Power Purchase Agreement for the project has been signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd for 25 years.

