Left Menu

Journalists threat case: Searches on at multiple locations in J&K

The raids followed leads from searches conducted a few days ago in the same case, the police added.

ANI | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:30 IST
Journalists threat case: Searches on at multiple locations in J&K
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Searches at multiple locations in Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama districts were conducted on Thursday in connection with the 'online journalists threat' case, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed. Incriminating articles were recovered and seized, the police added.

The raids followed leads from searches conducted a few days ago in the same case, the police added. Showkat Mota's residence in Srinagar; Khaksar Nadeeb Adnan's house in Srinagar; Haji Hayat's home in Pampore; Haji Hayat's office in Srinagar; Ishfaq Reshi's home in Badgam; Asif Dar's (based abroad) home and Saqib Magloo' place in Srinagar were among the premises searched, added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022