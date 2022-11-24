Putin discusses West's oil price cap with Iraqi leader - Kremlin, cited by TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed Western attempts to cap the price of Russian oil during a phone call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the new Iraqi prime minister, the Kremlin said, according to the state news agency TASS.

It cited the Kremlin as saying Putin had told Sudani that a price cap would have serious consequences for the global energy market.

