Putin discusses West's oil price cap with Iraqi leader - Kremlin, cited by TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed Western attempts to cap the price of Russian oil during a phone call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the new Iraqi prime minister, the Kremlin said, according to the state news agency TASS.
It cited the Kremlin as saying Putin had told Sudani that a price cap would have serious consequences for the global energy market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed Shia al-Sudani
- Kevin
- Iraqi
- Kremlin
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria: Iraqi sources
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won't change bad Moscow-Washington relations - state media
Russian politicians cast U.S. midterms as a blow to Biden, Kremlin unmoved
Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria -Iraqi sources