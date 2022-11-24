Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil v Serbia teams

Following are the teams for Thursday's World Cup Group G clash between Brazil and Serbia. Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva (c), Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison. Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Dusan Tadic (c), Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:13 IST
