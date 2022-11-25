Left Menu

Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 02:01 IST
Argentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SergioMassa)
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina's Economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday that the government was readying a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bill to send to Congress in the coming months, amid a push to create a major gas export sector in the country.

The bill aims to spur the multi-billion-dollar investments needed to exploit Argentina's massive LNG reserves, as the war in Ukraine spikes global demand. Companies like state-owned YPF have shown interest in building plants to liquify gas from Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale basin, the world's second largest unconventional gas reserve and the fourth largest shale oil reserve.

Massa told business leaders that he hoped Congress would discuss the LNG bill in coming extended or extraordinary sessions, and that the government would also announce a series of decrees to accompany the bill. Amid a prolonged financial crisis and a series of market regulations imposed by the center-left government, companies have asked the government to provide certainty that LNG export commitments will be honored once the expensive LNG plants are built.

They have also requested tax and exchange benefits. In a few years, the development of Vaca Muerta, an area the size of Belgium located in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, could help the country reverse a $5 billion energy deficit and become a net energy exporter, private estimates show.

Last September, President Alberto Fernandez said during a trip to Houston that the law would offer "certainties to investments destined for energy production and fundamentally to the construction of gas liquefaction plants." Massa on Thursday also said that Argentina's economy, racked by high inflation, is likely next year to grow "much more" than the 2% forecast in the official 2023 budget, on the back of the energy and construction sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

NASA restores contact with Orion spacecraft after a 47-minute blackout

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022