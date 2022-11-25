Left Menu

BJP leader in Karnataka reports threat to life, FIR registered

The Karnataka police on Thursday registered a First Information Report against several men for allegedly trying to murder Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suresh Gowda in the Kyathasandra police station of the Tumkur rural.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:23 IST
BJP leader in Karnataka reports threat to life, FIR registered
Representative image/Karnataka police. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka police on Thursday registered a First Information Report against several men for allegedly trying to murder Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Gowda in the Kyathasandra police station of the Tumkur rural. The Police have booked the accused persons namely MLA Gaurishankar, his supporter Hirehalli Mahesh and Bommanahalli Babu alias Attika Babu and some unidentified people under section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code 1860, the First Information Report read.

The complaint was filed by Gowda, wherein he alleged that the mentioned three accused plotted to kill him. In his FIR, he also mentioned that there was a 'threat to his life' and Rs 5 crore have already been given in exchange of his life. He also referred to his readiness to act as an accident, obstructing while moving in a car or being killed by a vehicle.

The former MLA has filed the complaint at the police station after the permission of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court of Tumkur. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022