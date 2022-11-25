Soccer-Qatar v Senegal teams

Following are the teams for the World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Senegal on Friday.

Qatar: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Hassan Al-Haydos (captain), Akram Afif, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Assim Madibo, Boualem Khoukhi, Almoez Ali. Senegal: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Famara Diedhiou, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.

