Left Menu

Bihar panchayat settles rape of minor girl by asking accused to do 5 sit-ups

Sources said three days ago, a panchayat was convened in the matter and the panchayat chief or mukhiya, as the post is called locally, sentenced the accused youth to do sit-ups 5 times as a punishment for the alleged rape.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 17:21 IST
Bihar panchayat settles rape of minor girl by asking accused to do 5 sit-ups
Gaurav Mangla, SP, Nawada (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has come to light from Bihar's Nawada district, the panchayat allegedly let off a rape accused after ordering him to do sit-ups as punishment, police sources said. The local police informed that the accused was from the same village as the minor girl he allegedly raped.

Sources said three days ago, a panchayat was convened in the matter and the panchayat chief or mukhiya, as the post is called locally, sentenced the accused youth to do sit-ups 5 times as a punishment for the alleged rape. According to a statement issued by the local police, "A village panchayat was called and the matter settled after the youth accused of raping a minor girl was made to do five sit-ups."

"A video purportedly showing the youth doing sit-ups went viral on social media," said an officer of the local police station. The viral video of the panchayat alledgedly settling the rape case by way of a light punishment for the accused drew outrage from netizens.

"On the basis of the viral video, an FIR was registered on the order of the Nawada SP," the officer added. The SHO of the local police station told ANI, "An FIR has been registered in the case and all angles are being looked into as part of the ongoing investigation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022