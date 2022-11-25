Soccer-Netherlands v Ecuador teams
Following are the teams for the World Cup Group A match between Ecuador and the Netherlands on Friday.
Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Michael Estrada, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Gonzalo Plata, Moises Caicedo, Jhegson Mendez, Enner Valencia (capt.)
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt.), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
