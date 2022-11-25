Shraddha murder case: Aaftab's polygraph test could not be held today, says Delhi Police

The polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the heinous Shraddha Walkar murder case that shook the nation, could not be conducted on Friday, said Delhi Police. "Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today," said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II.

Earlier official sources had confirmed that Aaftab's polygraph test was conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini in the national capital on Friday. Meanwhile, the Delhi police later in the evening said that polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla could not be conducted.

Sources had earlier claimed that the team of FSL, Rohini will soon hand over the report of the test to the Delhi Police. Sources also said Delhi Police sent a request letter to FSL to get a narco test of Aaftab .

"Polygraph test of Aftaab is underway. He is being questioned by a special team and the procedure is underway. The test may be concluded today but it can be extended to tomorrow as well," Sanjeev Gupta, FSL Assistant director said on Friday. According to FSL sources, Aaftab's polygraph test was conducted by three persons -- an expert and two support staff.

Delhi Police sources also informed ANI that Aaftab had told police that he used multiple weapons to dismember Shraddha's body.Over the last few days, the police had recovered five large knives which have been sent for forensic tests. Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police sources told ANI that Aaftab underwent a Perceptual Ability Test (PAT), which is a psychological analysis test, at the Rohini lab.

"Accused has been behaving very normally and smoothly from the beginning. So, it was important to get his polygraph and narco tests done. This is a long process. Even if our custody ends, the narco test could also be done in judicial custody," said a Delhi Police source.Aaftab is currently in police custody. A Delhi court on Tuesday extended his police custody by four more days.

Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur. (ANI)

