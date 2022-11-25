Left Menu

'Govt not against them': UP Deputy CM defends action against 'illegal' madrasas

Maurya's statement assumes significance in view of the recent survey of madrasas conducted in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi government.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 23:51 IST
'Govt not against them': UP Deputy CM defends action against 'illegal' madrasas
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

When schools cannot run in an illegal or unauthorised manner, why should illegal madrasas be allowed to function, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Maurya said, "There is no place for the word illegal in UP."

Maurya's statement assumes significance in view of the recent survey of madrasas conducted in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi government. More than 8,500 madrasas were reportedly found illegal in the survey.

Maurya said, "If English or Hindi medium school cannot run illegally in Uttar Pradesh, why should madrasas be run illegaly?" The deputy CM added, "We are not closing recognised madrasas. But those not recognised should get due recognition and fulfil all the standards set for the same."

Maurya further said the government is not anti-madrasa, adding that those built on government land are illegal and the action taken against them are justified. "I think it's wrong to view or interpret this action from a different perspective," he added.

Maurya added, "Running illegal madrasas was no longer possible under our government. Those running such madrasas know that nothing like illegal will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Europe names world's first disabled astronaut; Europe flags space ambitions with spending hike and new astronauts and more

Science News Roundup: Europe names world's first disabled astronaut; Europe ...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022