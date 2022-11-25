'Govt not against them': UP Deputy CM defends action against 'illegal' madrasas

When schools cannot run in an illegal or unauthorised manner, why should illegal madrasas be allowed to function, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Friday. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Maurya said, "There is no place for the word illegal in UP."

Maurya's statement assumes significance in view of the recent survey of madrasas conducted in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi government. More than 8,500 madrasas were reportedly found illegal in the survey.

Maurya said, "If English or Hindi medium school cannot run illegally in Uttar Pradesh, why should madrasas be run illegaly?" The deputy CM added, "We are not closing recognised madrasas. But those not recognised should get due recognition and fulfil all the standards set for the same."

Maurya further said the government is not anti-madrasa, adding that those built on government land are illegal and the action taken against them are justified. "I think it's wrong to view or interpret this action from a different perspective," he added.

Maurya added, "Running illegal madrasas was no longer possible under our government. Those running such madrasas know that nothing like illegal will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh." (ANI)

