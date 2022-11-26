Left Menu

EC issues directions to Chief Secretary of Karnataka in voter data collection case in BBMP area

Election Commission of India on Friday issued directions to Chief Secretary and CEO of Karnataka in case of collection of voter data by a private entity in the BBMP area.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 07:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 07:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Election Commission of India on Friday issued directions to Chief Secretary and CEO of Karnataka in case of collection of voter data by a private entity in the BBMP area. ECI directs 100 per cent check of the deletions and additions in electoral rolls in three ACs - 162 Shivajinagar, 169 Chickpet and 174 Mahadevapura. Extends period of claims and objections under Special Summary Revision by 15 days till December 24, 2022.

According to an official release, "Election Commision of India received media reports regarding an NGO collecting the voter data in Bengaluru city under the garb of voter awareness activities by way of house to house survey in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area. The commission also received complaints from political parties regarding the same matter." "A police investigation in the matter is going on in pursuance of two FIRs dated 17.11.22, one in Kadugodi police station vide no. 0217/2022 and another in Halasuru gate police station vide no. 0276/2022 and subsequent actions including arrests have been taken by the Police."

"S. Rangappa, Additional District Election Officer (ADEO), BBMP, (Central) in charge of 162 Shivajinagar and 169 Chickpet constituencies and Shri K. Srinivas, Additional District Election Officer cum-Deputy Commissioner Bengaluru Urban, in charge of 174 Mahadevapura constituency are directed to be immediately placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry be instituted against them," it further stated. The Election Commission has always been committed to conduct free, fair and inclusive elections for which an error free and updated electoral roll is prerequisite.

The electoral roll is updated through summary and continuous revision in a completely transparent and rule-based manner in which all stakeholders including political parties are kept informed of the status and process of revision. At every step of roll revision including addition, deletion and change in address etc. there is a provision of mandatory disclosure and claims and objections. The Election Commission considers it of paramount importance that all roll revision related booth level activities are to be only done by Booth Level Officers who are drawn in accordance with Commission's instructions from time to time (last updated by instruction no. 23/BLO/2022-ERS, dated 04-10-2022). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

