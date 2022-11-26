Border dispute: Meghalaya govt extends internet shutdown in 7 districts for another 48 hrs

Meghalaya government on Friday extended the internet suspension for another 48 hours in the seven districts of Meghalaya. According to state police, social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc. have the potential to cause a serious breakdown of the law and order.

Releasing a public order on Friday, in the wake of the untoward incident that happened on the bordering areas of the Assam-Meghalaya border that killed six persons, the Meghalaya government decided to continue the internet shutdown in the seven districts of the state namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri - Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills Districts. The internet suspension in the said districts will begin from 10:30 am on November 26.

As reported earlier, tension gripped Meghalaya's capital Shillong after miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus. The incident took place during a candlelight vigil organised by some groups to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22. Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and a personnel of Assam Forest Guard, were killed in the firing incident at the Mukroh area of the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

As per information, the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions. Security personnel were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce order, said reports.

Speaking to ANI over phone, S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, said three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gypsy, were damaged in the incident. "The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel," the SP said.

Earlier on Tuesday, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a contingent comprising police and forest guards from Assam on Tuesday afternoon. The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam. (ANI)

