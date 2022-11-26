Left Menu

West Bengal: Ammonia gas leak in Kakdwip ice factory creates panic, 2 people fall sick

Two local residents in Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas fall sick after being in contact with Ammonia gas, leaked from an ice factory on Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 08:14 IST

Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two local residents in West Bengal's Kakdwip of South 24 Parganas fell sick after they came in contact with Ammonia gas which was leaking from an ice plant on Friday. As per information, on Friday evening, some labourers noticed that gas leaking from 'Ma Tara' ice mill machine. The workers started evacuating the mill. The local residents panicked and immediately informed the police of Kakdwip Harwood Point Coastal Police Station.

On receiving the intimation about the incident a number of fire tenders were rushed to the spot and controlled the situation within hours. "Ammonia gas leaked from an ice mill at around 7:30 pm. The fire tenders have reached the spot. After three hours of effort, the fire brigade managed to bring the gas leak under control," said Gautam Biswas, Fire Officer.

No casualties have been recorded in the incident. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

