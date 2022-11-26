Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held with drugs worth Rs 53 lakhs, sent to 5 days judicial custody

The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, against the accused, later which he was produced before the court, where he was ordered of judicial custody of five days, said officials.

Anti Narcotics Cell, Worli arrests drug peddler (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a drug peddler and seized contraband drugs worth Rs 53 lakhs from him. He has been sent to judicial custody for five days. The Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli on Friday arrested the drug peddler.

Earlier this month, two drug peddlers were arrested by the Bandra Unit of the Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell,

The arrests were made from the Jogeshwari area where officials also recovered 1 kilogram of Charas. The total worth of seized materials was around Rs 30 lakh in the international market, the officials informed.

"Bandra unit of Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell arrested 2 drug suppliers from Jogeshwari area and seized over 1 kg of Charas, valued at over Rs 30 Lakhs in the international market, from their possession", read an official statement. The Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, said officials. (ANI)

