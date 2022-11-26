Violence against women shouldn't be seen through religious prism: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh on Friday said that any violence against women should not be seen through the prism of religion and it should be condemned outrightly by all without any prejudices. Quoting figures from the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) 'Crime in India 2021' report, Giriraj Singh expressed serious concern that India registered 31,677 cases of rape in 2021 - an average of 86 daily - while nearly 49 cases of crime against women were lodged every single hour. The number of rape cases in 2020 was 28,046, while it was 32,033 in 2019.

Giriraj Singh was speaking after the Launch of "A Community-led National Campaign Against Gender-Based Discrimination" of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission in New Delhi. The month-long campaign titled, "Nai Chetna-Pahal Badlav Ki" with the theme of 'Elimination of Gender-Based Violence' will be conducted as a 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement) in all the States/UTs of the country from 25th November to 23rd of December, 2022.

This will be an annual campaign focussing on specific gender issues each year. The focus area of the campaign this year is Gender-Based Violence. This campaign will be implemented by all states in collaboration with CSO partners, and actively executed by all levels including the State, District, and Block engaging the Community Institutions along with the extended community. The Campaign will also bring together all line departments and stakeholders to create a concerted effort to acknowledge, identify and address issues of violence. Over the years this campaign will incorporate an intersectional approach deepening the understanding of gender and generating relevance and ownership in all departments and verticals with a multisectoral approach. As part of the campaign, there will be knowledge workshops, leadership training, and seminars on sexual violence and redressal mechanisms. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this year's Independence Day speech spoke about gender equality and the importance of honouring women in day-to-day lives," Giriraj Singh said.

"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. It's important to get rid of every speech and conduct that lowers the dignity of women," he quoted PM Modi as saying. "Prime Minister is taking all steps for empowerment of women and said only Atmanirbhar Women will help in making an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Lauding the progress of the DAY-NRLM Mission, Shri Singh said, in 2014, there were 2.35 Crore SHG members, but after Modi's active support in the last 8 years, the number of SHG members has now swelled to about 9 Crore," Union Minister added.

Giriraj Singh also inaugurated 160 Gender Resource Centres in 13 states, which he described as "Naari Chetna Kendras". It will work with One Stop Centres (OSCs) of the WCD Ministry intended to support women affected by violence, in private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace. There are 1,251 gender resource centres set up across the country from where women facing gender violence can seek help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)