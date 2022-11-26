Left Menu

Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country

The protest was called off subsequently.They gave us in writing and agreed to our many demands, but nothing has been done, Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM leader Hannan Mollah told PTI over phone on Friday.The government has proved it is a traitor who has cheated the farmers of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 10:17 IST
Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across country
  • Country:
  • India

Farmer unions will take out marches to Raj Bhavans across the country on Saturday to mark two years since they launched their agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The farmer leaders have alleged that the Union government had no intention of fulfilling their promises and that there was a need of a bigger agitation.

The marches will also register the farmers' protest against non-fulfilment of various promises by the government.

Farmer leaders claim that the government had given to them in writing that it would hold a discussion and bring a law for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, but nothing has been done so far.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, protested at the borders of Delhi for over a year, demanding the repeal of the contentious farm laws Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced repealing of the three laws last November. The protest was called off subsequently.

''They gave us in writing and agreed to our many demands, but nothing has been done,'' Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Hannan Mollah told PTI over phone on Friday.

''The government has proved it is a traitor who has cheated the farmers of the country. They are protecting the corporates. They have proved they have no intention of fulfilling our demands,'' said Mollah, who is in Lucknow to attend the protest march.

The SKM, a body of farmers' unions that spearheaded the agitation against the agri laws, has also called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement. PTI VA HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
3
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022