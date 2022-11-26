Left Menu

Andhra: Man flings bawling child to death, taken into police custody

Circle Inspector Srikalahasti cited locals to say that the deceased child's parents-- Anil and Swathi-- had an argument during which the man in a fit of rage threw his three-month-old child, Nikhil, on the ground. The infant which was running a fever was already bawling, which apparently infuriated Anil.

Circle Inspector of Srikalahasti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Police has taken into custody a man for allegedly flinging to death his three-month old son in the Water House Colony near Srikalahasti Shukabrahma Ashram in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh Police said on Saturday. The man apparently was incensed with the child's crying and resorted to the act, according to police who cited locals.

Circle Inspector Srikalahasti cited locals to say that the deceased child's parents-- Anil and Swathi-- had an argument during which the man in a fit of rage threw his three-month-old child, Nikhil, on the ground. The infant which was running a fever was already bawling, which apparently infuriated Anil. "The child did not stop crying as he fell ill four days ago. Anil asked his wife Swathi to take Nikhil to the hospital; but soon started quarrelling after which he threw his son to the ground. The boy hit his head on the ground and he died," locals said.

Locals immediately contacted police who took the child to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Circle Inspector has further said that the infant's body was taken for postmortem and meanwhile, they have taken Anil into custody.

A case will be registered in the matter and further proceedings shall follow, he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

