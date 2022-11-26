Copies of Constitution to be distributed among Gram Panchayats: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the State government has decided to send copies of the Constitution, 73rd and 74th amendments and Karnataka Panchayat Raj Act to Gram Panchayats in large numbers to the libraries in order to run the administration as per the constitution. CM Bommai was speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day and said that the spirit of the Constitution must be felt at the village level also.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Constitution is his ' religious book', and it is being followed by everyone," he said while adding that the oath-taking ceremony was held in order to implement the Constitution in its full form. "Decentralisation of power has taken place but still it has to be done," he said.

Bommai said that 'Constitution Day' is celebrated all over the country. After the Constitution was framed, India became a union of States and started functioning as a republic. On this day, Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, is remembered with respect because it was under his chairmanship that the Constitution Framing Committee was formed, and he has given a permanent gift to democracy.

The Committee studied the Constitution of several countries and then gave a beautiful Constitution to the nation as it covered all aspects like unity, equality, and individual freedom. This has helped to complete 75 years of ruling, he said, while adding that the basic tenets of Democracy have been that all laws must be under the Constitution. He said all four pillars of democracy, Executive, Legislature, Judiciary and Media must work as per the Constitution. This has helped to maintain law & order, justice and peace in the country.

He said that the Constitution has liveliness as Dr Ambedkar has allowed to amend it from time to time in accordance with the changing social and economic situations and further strengthen the Constitution with new research. For this reason, the Constitution is amended from time to time. This document is complete as it has ensured the protection of human rights, and individual rights, and propagates unity and equality, and everyone must respect and function accordingly, he added. (ANI)

