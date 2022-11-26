Left Menu

Bureaucratic rejig: Manoj Kumar Sahoo appointed Deputy Election Commissioner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:49 IST
Senior bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Saturday by the Centre.

Sahoo is a 2006 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Sahoo has been appointed to the post for an overall tenure of seven years up to December 16, 2023, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Solomon Arokiaraj has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ankita Mishra Bundela will be Joint Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare and Sanjeet has been named as Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, it said.

M Janaki will be Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission, Puneet Yadav has been appointed Additional Secretary, Union Public Service Commission and Sujata Sharma will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the order said.

Varsha Sinha, a Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and Sanjay Roy, an Indian Information Service officer, will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, it said.

