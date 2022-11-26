Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs 12 district collectors about infrastructure projects to be launched in Assam soon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday briefed the Collectors of 12 districts about the upcoming development projects in the state.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:12 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma briefs 12 district collectors about infrastructure projects to be launched in Assam soon
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/Himanta twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday briefed the Collectors of 12 districts about the upcoming development projects in the state. Sarma said in a tweet that he addressed the DCs in a video conference.

"Our govt constantly strives to reach the fruits of development to all sections of people in every part of the state. In a VC with DCs of 12 districts, briefed them on infrastructure development projects to be launched across Assam in December," he said in a tweet. https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1596480159447932928?s=20&t=lIOQoEKLI_EmDS-6gq1yWQ

Earlier on Friday, the Assam CM had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he always inspires people to the history and brings unsung heroes to light. While addressing the 400th Birth Anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan, Sarma said, "PM Modi always inspires us to bring our history, unsung heroes to light. This is our humble effort to bring the proud saga of Lachit Barphukan before the country. But just the efforts of govt are not enough, there should be efforts from people, historians, too."

On Thursday, he had hailed the bravery of Lachit Barphukan on his 400th birth anniversary and said that it was his bravery that ensured Assam was able to resist Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. While addressing a plenary session on the second day of the celebration of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary, Sarma said, "In the annals of India's glorious history, today is a very significant day, which marks the crushing defeat of Mughals at hands of Ahom army led by General Lachit Barphukan". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022