J-K Police files chargesheet against 4 militants with Hizbul links

The four accused persons are alleged to have links with Hizbul and also accused to be involved in terror funding through hawala channels, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Four militants were booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for terror funding and links with banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The J-K Police, in an official statement, said on Friday, a chargesheet in a terror funding case -- FIR no. 25/2018 at Rajouri police station -- was produced before a court against the four accused, including Altaf Hussain, active terrorist with links to Hizbul.

The four have been booked under sections 13, 18, 20, 21 and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act. The four are alleged to have links with Hizbul and also accused to be involved in terror funding through hawala channels, the police said.

Police said a terror funding network operating in the Union Territory and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was exposed during an investigation. They further informed that the chargesheet was filed before the court by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Rajouri headquarters, Chanchal Singh, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam. (ANI)

