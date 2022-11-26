Left Menu

Idea of unity in diversity can be upheld by continuing accommodation of one another: CJI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that they must uphold the idea of unity in diversity by continuing and being accommodative towards one another.

Idea of unity in diversity can be upheld by continuing accommodation of one another: CJI
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said that they must uphold the idea of unity in diversity by continuing and being accommodative towards one another. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made these remarks while addressing the Valedictory Function of the Constitution Day Celebration in the Supreme Court this evening.

"The Constitution does not force its citizens to choose between their right or culture. Rather it includes the cultural, social and religious aspects in its journey to goal for a democratic society," CJI said. Referring to the principle of accommodation propounded by Granville Austin, CJI said, "Accommodation is different from compromise. Compromise involves concession. Like the Constitution, the Indian society has displayed the remarkable ability to be accommodative of various concerns which seem to be in conflict with one another."

CJI said that the country forged its own constitution. He also pointed out that many things were inspired by other countries like directive principles of state policy were inspired by the Ireland system and the chapter on Fundamental Rights was from the US and said that it does not detract from the fact that the Constitution is uniquely Indian. CJI also mentioned that liberty equality and fraternity, which form the union of trinity and equality without liberty will kill individual initiative. "Without fraternity, liberty and equality could not become a natural course of things. we need to practice the ideals of our constitution," CJI said.

CJI also stressed that the association with relations between higher and lower judiciary should not be based on hierarchy but a relation of equals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

