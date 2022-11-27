UP: Fire breaks out in Sikandrabad's mattress factory

A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night. The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.

Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)