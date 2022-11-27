Left Menu

UP: Fire breaks out in Sikandrabad's mattress factory

The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.

27-11-2022
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad on Saturday night. The fire was reported to have erupted in a mattress factory in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district.

Fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

